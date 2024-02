CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A severe car crash in the median on Santa Barbara Blvd near Gleason Parkway in Cape Coral shut down the road in both directions.

On Monday afternoon around 2:30, a white pickup truck slammed into a tree. Fox 4 is still working to learn the extent of any injuries or how many people were in the truck, but investigators say they’ll be releasing more information at a later time.