Pickleball popularity soars; injuries on the rise, too: Lee Health's safety tips

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — As pickleball continues to grow in popularity, a Lee Health doctor says she has seen more and more injured players - like Leigh Daniels.

"It was gonna be hit short and I was like this, and I ran toward, I went to put on the brakes, you know, like this, and not go for it any further only I stubbed my toe went down, tore my rotator cuff in a bicep tendon," said Daniels.

Daniels has hurt his shoulder, foot, and had to get stitches on his forehead, but it didn't keep him from the pickleball community.

"We dink at the beginning of a game for people that are cold, but it's not really, I don't have a regimen of stretching very often, I get right into it pretty much," said Daniels.

Dr. Diana Young, a Lee Health Orthopedic Surgeon, says there are things you can do before stepping onto the courts to help prevent an injury.

"The main thing is to have a baseline, good conditioning program," said Young. "Also doing stretches is helpful. Another thing that's helpful that some people do overlook is footwear."

According to a study in the Journal of Emergency Medicine, researchers say there are about 19,000 pickleball-related injuries a year and 90% of those affect people 50 or older.

However, Dr. Young says the pickleball injuries she has seen have affected all age groups. The main thing to be aware of is knowing when to stop.

"It's important that if an injury happens, the person that's injured pays attention to it, and he follows up, makes sure that they get it taken care of," said Young. "Not all pain tends to go away on its own."

"I've played eight hours before. I played six, many times, nonstop without breakfast or lunch. I play till the lights come on here," said Daniels.

Daniels thanks the sport for bringing him a community and keeping him active.

"Physically, I know it's kept me peaked," said Daniels.