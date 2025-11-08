PHOTOS: Cape Coral celebrates Veteran's Day parade

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Parkway turned into a sea of red, white, and blue on Saturday as the city hosted it's annual Veteran's Day parade.

"Whether they served, you know, 40 years ago, or they're serving now, it's really important to show our appreciation to those that served our country," said organizer Colleen Sullivan.

WFTX American Legion members march down Cape Coral Parkway during the city's Veteran's Day parade on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025.

More than 50 groups, including the Lee County Sheriff's Office, Southwest Florida Corvette Club, and American Legion Post #90 participated.

WFTX A Lee County Sheriff's Office helicopter flies overhead during the Cape Coral Veteran's Day parade on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025.

Organizers said the parade's grand marshal is Captain Petro Kurkimilis, who stormed the beaches of Normandy on D-Day in World War II.

Families waved at veterans as they walked by. Several groups threw candy, beads, and plush toys into the crowd. High school bands marched down the street as color guards danced to the music.

WFTX A family watches the Cape Coral Veteran's Day parade on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025.

"We're excited just to be part of this, you know," said Pedro Tovar, who attended the parade with his wife and daughters. "We have a lot of family members that served our country and we're patriotic all the way."

The parade ran from Cape Coral Street to Chester Street. It started at 11:00 a.m. and ended shortly after noon.

