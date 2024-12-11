CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Upland forest is scarce in Cape Coral. That's why there has been an effort to preserve it.

In 2001, Lee County purchased more than 300 acres of land off Del Prado Boulevard in north Cape Coral and then donated it to the city as part of the vision for Conservation 20/20.

It's called The Yellow Fever Creek Preserve.

It sat like that for over 20 years, but now the City of Cape Coral wants to use 14 acres of it for a water facility.

"It's a unique habitat. It's an example of one of the few places left in Cape Coral,” said Janet Windisch, Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife. "It's an example of the upland habitat that used to cover this whole area before the city was developed."

Part of Cape Coral's preserved land could be cleared for a water facility

According to a planning document submitted in October, the city could take 14 acres of that and put two booster stations, two potable water storage tanks, two reclaimed water storage tanks, and an over 4300-square-foot storage building in the northeastern region of the preserve. This is all part of the Utilities Expansion Program (UEP) to bring city water to north Cape Coral.

This was in response to some wells that ran dry last year, but the idea of taking out preserved land is not sitting well with some residents.

"We understand that there is a problem in Cape Coral,” said Windisch. "We need to have more water facilities put in, so we're not saying don't put in a water facility. We're just saying putting it in on 14 acres of pristine, preserved land is not the best option for the city, for the community, for the environment."

Some residents have even started a petition about it, while others don't want city water at all.

"We've seen people get wells dry and stuff, but we haven't had it at our house, per se, but it does happen, but still, the amount of money they're spending on assessments is not worth it,” said Mike Carroll, a resident who lives near the preserve. "Part of it probably matters where they put it at. I mean, up north, it's very common to have a water tower, so I would think, wherever fits, right? It's not gonna hurt the environment at all."

Fox 4 will keep you up to date on their decision. The City planning meeting starts at 9am on Wednesday. It can be viewed here: https://www.capecoral.gov/services/cape_tv/index.php