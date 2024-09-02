CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Before anyone grabbed tongs to grill this Labor Day, teams grabbed paddles and hit the water for Cape Coral’s 2nd Annual Labor Day Kayak Tournament. This race wasn’t just about being 1st across the finish line - it made waves for our local veterans.

Paddles splashed as teams launched from Monarca’s restaurant early Monday, starting their seven-mile journey up the Caloosahatchee to the finish line at First Round Draft. Marine veteran and Owner of First Round Draft- Chris Cicotello, said he created this race to honor Cape Coral’s veteran community.

PADDLES UP: Cape Labor Day kayak tournament makes waves for local veterans

"Veterans are the backbone of our community, that we’ve stood and fought for everything that we’ve been afforded today,” said Cicotello.

“Where would our country be without them,” asked Brianna Swartz and Frank Mann, the first kayakers to cross the finish line. They said they were exhausted and ready to relax with food, live music, and a raffle.

“We have an inflatable paddle board, a slushy machine, we have some hats, gifts, and souvenirs that will be given out, trying to raise a few dollars for our Marine Corps League to support the Toys for Tots,” Cicotello explained.

Cicotello said all proceeds go to the Marine Corps League Paul E. Iron Detachment #60. He said he plans to make this tournament an annual tradition - and there’s already buzz about next year.

“I would really like to see the Army, Navy, Marines, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and maybe a couple firefighters compete for an in-house commanders cup,” said Cicotello.

Plus, Monday’s champs said they’re already planning to defend their title. “No pressure right,” they both said laughing.