CAPE CORAL, Fla — The Cape Coral Fire Department says a man's oxygen tank exploded Wednesday morning and started a fire that gave him minor burns.

It happened inside a home in the 900 block of SW 23rd St. Fire fighters put the fire out.

The fire department says the man and a woman were taken to the hospital as a precaution, but they're expected to be okay.

Fox 4 is working to get more information on this developing story and will update this story as soon as possible.