Owners of Cape Coral's Boathouse could take over the bistro at Jaycee Park

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral's Jaycee Park bistro and food trucks could be operated by the Boathouse owners, but first the city council is combing through the agreement.

Fox 4's Bella Line tells us what the agreement says as of now:

The Boathouse owners could take over the bistro at Jaycee Park, city council combs through the application

The city manager says the Kearns Restaurant Group is the only company that applied to run the new bistro and food truck court at Jaycee Park.

The group is asking for a 30-year deal, but city council is looking at a 10-year agreement with two renewal options instead.

Under the proposed agreement, the Kearns Restaurant Group would pay more than $1 million over 20 years, plus an additional $1.3 million for 24 boat slips that would be credited.

Most council members said they want more money up front from the restaurant group.

"I don't see us negotiating from a standpoint of weakness. It's our property, it's our facility, and I think we are the ones that dictate to some degree exactly what the minimum is that we are going to accept," said Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter.

Council members say they don't want to go through another application process, but they also don't have a backup plan. That means the bistro space could sit vacant if a deal isn't reached.

The city is aiming to reopen Jaycee Park in about two months.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.