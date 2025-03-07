OPENING DAY: Sunplash reopens Saturday, plus the new pool coming to the park!

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It's the perfect weather for opening weekend at Sunsplash Family Waterpark in Cape Coral.

Sunsplash will open Saturday, for the first time since last year, and it'll be open all weekend long.

Then, for spring break, it'll be open every day, from March 14th to the 30th.

The biggest change for this season at Sunsplash will be the new Paradise Coast Wave Pool.

It'll open Memorial Day weekend and will hold more than 160,000 gallons of water.

Crews are still working on the finishing touches.

Check out the new wave pool at Sunsplash in Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades' report below:

SPLASH INTO SUMMER! Sunplash Family Waterpark reopens March 8, new attraction soon

Ron McKenzie with Sunsplash says the wave pool will have a video screen and a new deck where there will be live music and other special events.

He said, "It really will completely change the park. It's something that Cape Coral residents have been wanted for a very long time... It'll be very exciting and fun."

Another big change this year, Sunsplash will stay open through the week of Thanksgiving.