'A waste of money': A year after Jaycee Park closed, neighbors are frustrated with renovations

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — One year after Cape Coral closed Jaycee Park for an $18 million renovation, neighbors are frustrated with the changes taking shape behind construction fencing.

The iconic trees that once lined the waterfront are gone. For residents who bought their homes specifically for the park's natural beauty, the transformation has been difficult to accept.

"It was a waste of time, a waste of money," Tony Karp said.

Karp and fellow neighbor Maria Love have both spoken against the changes at city hall meetings, but their advocacy efforts have not swayed the city's plans.

"We all miss it," Karp said.

The renovation's impact has been so significant that Love says she temporarily relocated.

"I went up north for five months because that's how upset I was," Love said.

The final design includes a boardwalk, band shell and food truck area. Click here for more information about the renovation.

"Now we've been out without a park for over a year, it seems like, and you know, now we're going to get like, a food court here," Karp said.

For Love, who purchased her condo specifically because of the park, the changes represent a permanent loss.

"I'm done crying. It is what it is, and I can't do anything about it. I can come and go now instead of staying here, and truly, I bought the condo for the park. If it wasn't for the park, I would not be here," Love said.

"We need like a sanctuary, place where people can go in nature and just relax and give you know, have a peace of mind," Love said.

While signs at the construction site indicate the park will open in 2025, the city's website shows the expected completion date as April 2026 or early next year.

