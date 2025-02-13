NOT OVER & NOT EASY: Egg prices impact local SWFL restaurants

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The hustle and bustle doesn't stop at House of Omelets even when it looks like egg prices won't drop.

Manager Paul Veilleux, "We're House of Omelets. We sell tons of omelets. It's what we do."

He says normally they pay $20 to 22 for a case of eggs.

However with the egg shortage, their key ingredient costs them $50 to 80 for a case.

At the moment, they don't plan on changing the prices on their menu.

"Hopefully, we will not. I mean we are just eating the cost right now, but, overall, we are just trying to take care of our customers that come in," he says.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says this time last year a dozen eggs costs $2.90. Last month, they say a dozen cost $4.95.

Veilleux says, "It's almost cheaper to come out and eat than it is to go the store."

House of Omelet regulars Louis and Monica Aviles say even if their meals were more expensive, they would still come out to eat.

"This is one of our favorite places to eat, so everything here is based around eggs, so I mean it wouldn't stop us from coming," the couple says.

Tom Goins worried if they'd still have eggs for his meal Thursday morning.

"I just wondered would they run out of eggs," Goins says.

Nearly every customer had eggs on their plate and house of omelets wants to keep it that way.

USDA economists say we could see an up to 20 percent increase in the price of eggs.

That's why Veilleux says it's not something that'll go over easy.

"We're a little skeptical we've been battling it. We order 20 cases from one of our preveyors, and then all the sudden it comes time to deliver and they don't have them so it's tough," he says.