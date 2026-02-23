Northwest Cape Coral family escapes early morning house fire

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A northwest Cape Coral family is safe after an early morning fire broke out at their home Monday.

Senior reporter Emily Young on the scene of the fire:

Cape Coral House Fire

According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, the fire started on Northwest 21st Terrace near El Dorado Parkway. Firefighters say the flames began in the back lanai area before spreading into the attic.

The homeowners said they were asleep when the fire started and had no idea their house was burning. They told reporters they woke up to shouting outside and initially believed someone was trying to break in. Moments later, they realized neighbors had spotted smoke and were yelling to warn them.

A couple who lives in the home, along with their dog and two visiting family members, were all able to get out safely. No injuries were reported.

Fire crews responded to the scene and worked to contain the flames. Fire inspectors with the Cape Coral Fire Department, along with the state fire marshal’s office, are now investigating what caused the fire.

