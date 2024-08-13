"No one's looking out for the homeowner"; Cape Coral man goes to sky to give peace of mind

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Being prepared and proactive is crucial during hurricane season. One Cape Coral man is helping property owners protect their homes before the next storm rolls through using a drone that takes pictures and videos of every inch of a home, so if something is damaged people have a fair fight at getting their money back.

"I feel like no one's looking out for the homeowner," said Neil Baumann, Property Heroes founder.

Baumann saw that firsthand.

"I do adjusting and every claim I would go to, I would see files kick back to me, like, 'Hey, you got to take this damage out. You can't write for this. There's no proof of this,'" said Baumann. "The homeowners, you know, they're begging me, they're like, 'Hey, you know, I promise it was damaged after the storm. You know, broken windows, broken doors,' There's no way to prove it."

Watch the full report below.

So Baumann started his own drone company with the goal to give homeowners a broader scope of their property, to try and prepare for the next storm.

Homeowner Derick Carlson, who plans on putting his house up for rent in Southeast Cape, says the view from above gives him peace of mind.

"I still see people fighting Ian right now, and I think if people had this prior to Ian, I don't think there would be still battling insurance claims and all this process that you have to go through," said Carlson.

Now two months later, Baumann and his partner have been to almost 90 properties, and say there's more to survey.

"They're just turning a blind eye to it, and I felt like this was the only way to stop all the nonsense or stop all these premiums from getting raised," said Baumann. "There is nothing better than undeniable evidence, 100% scan of every square inch."