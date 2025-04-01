No injuries after school bus crash involving 13 students, Cape Coral Police say

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — No injuries are reported after a crash involving a school bus, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

Police tell Fox 4 that the bus and a second vehicle crashed around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on Chiquita Boulevard and Savona Parkway West. Police said 13 students were on board at the time, though their ages are not known.

The second vehicle involved is a kind of truck, according to police.

We have reached out to the Lee County School District to learn more.

Our team is headed to the scene.