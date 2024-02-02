NO HOOTS FOR GROUNDHOG DAY | How Cape Coral welcomed spring

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Friday, while most of the nation and the great people in Pennsylvania looked to Punxsutawney Phil, the City of Cape Coral asked the burrowing owl Athene how long they must wait till spring.

In Cape Coral, Ground Owl Day is put on by the nonprofit, Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife (CCFW).

This is the cape's sixth year hosting the event and this time around Mayor John Gunter read a Ground Owl Day Proclamation.

Ground Owl Day pays homage to the burrowing owl and, just like the groundhog in Punxsutawney, PA, each year, we look to the owl for guidance on what kind of weather to expect in the next six weeks.

Athene did not see her shadow, which means an early spring for Southwest Florida.