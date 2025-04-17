CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral City Council voted on Wednesday to hire an outside consultant to see where it can improve internally.

No, Cape Coral is not getting a DOGE; but they are working on government efficiency!

During this time when people are looking towards government efficiency, Michael Ilczyszyn, City Manager, suggested starting the Bureau of Transformative Change (BTC) which was voted in with this resolution.

Fox 4’s Bella Line asked Ilczyszyn what this means for tax payers, and he said the money for the consultant will come from the general fund, which was already set aside from property taxes.

Ilczyszyn says it will show what is causing delays and roadblocks in our city government.

"The Bureau of Transformative Change (BTC) is going to be made up of existing employees that will be brought together in order to look at holistic processes from start to finish on how we deliver services for the community, break them apart, find the waste and get rid of it,” said Ilczyszyn.

He says this will bring better quality services for the taxes residents are paying.

"When the consultants agreement is over, our staff will continue,” said Ilczyszyn. “It's a training and a thought process on how we implement services and how they are provided."

The consulting firm the council hired is Poerio Consulting.