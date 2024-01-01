NEW YEAR MEANS NEW CELEBRATIONS: The City of Cape Coral starts New Year's Eve tradition

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The date of this New Year’s Eve, 12-31- 23 better recognized as 123-123, symbolizes new beginnings and growth, and The City of Cape Coral hosted its inaugural New Year’s Eve celebration to start their new tradition.

Thousands of people crowded 47th Terrace to celebrate the New Year. From all over the country people chose to celebrate here in Southwest Florida. The Johnston Family, who lives in Cape Coral, even had visitors from Japan celebrating with them. They said it meant so much to celebrate with them and the Cape Coral community.

Oscar Johnston said, "We've been through a lot..our house...hopefully, it'll be the last one, but it is what it is. We're here. We're laughing we're smiling and we're all together."

The party started at 6 p.m. with local vendors lining the streets in a family friendly street festival. They also had activities and games for all ages including an inflatable slide and train ride.

Throughout the night, live music filled the streets and The Baha Men who sing the classic “Who Let the Dogs Out” headlined the performances.

The city hosted two ball drops, one at 8 p.m. for those who couldn’t make it to midnight in addition to the traditional ball drop. A firework show will also light up the sky when the clock strikes midnight.