Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityCape Coral

Actions

New traffic light installation underway at Skyline Boulevard and Pine Island Road intersection

New traffic light installation underway at Skyline Boulevard and Pine Island Road intersection
WFTX
New traffic light installation underway at Skyline Boulevard and Pine Island Road intersection
New traffic light installation underway at Skyline Boulevard and Pine Island Road intersection
Posted

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A new traffic light is being installed at the intersection of Skyline Boulevard and Pine Island Road as part of ongoing corridor improvements by the Florida Department of Transportation.

FOX 4's Bella Line shows us the intersection:

New traffic light installation underway at Skyline Boulevard and Pine Island Road intersection

FDOT says crews are working to get the light to the flashing phase in the coming weeks, which serves as a transition period before the signal becomes fully operational.

"Having a signalized intersection helps improve safety and efficiency in the intersection for traveling motorists," a spokesperson with FDOT said.

The department has not yet provided a timeline for when the traffic signal will begin operating full-time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Connect with your Community Correspondent

Bella Line