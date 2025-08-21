New traffic light installation underway at Skyline Boulevard and Pine Island Road intersection

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A new traffic light is being installed at the intersection of Skyline Boulevard and Pine Island Road as part of ongoing corridor improvements by the Florida Department of Transportation.

FOX 4's Bella Line shows us the intersection:

FDOT says crews are working to get the light to the flashing phase in the coming weeks, which serves as a transition period before the signal becomes fully operational.

"Having a signalized intersection helps improve safety and efficiency in the intersection for traveling motorists," a spokesperson with FDOT said.

The department has not yet provided a timeline for when the traffic signal will begin operating full-time.

