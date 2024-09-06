CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Friday, pickleball players like Ernest said he used to be one of the players who said the price to play at Lake Kennedy Racquet Center was too high.

“Yes I was one of them,” he said.

Ernest admitted it was more than just the discount that enticed him to switch over.

“Half price and once again everybody that I used to play with was over here,” said Ernest.

New pickleball center does big numbers despite previous pushback in Cape Coral

Back in May, players like Charley Valera said they anticipated the center's downfall.

"You are gonna end up with an unused facility," he said.

Tom Stegeman, the general manager for the Lake Kennedy Racquet Center said the discounted price Ernest was talking about is because their annual memberships are 50% off until Oct. 24, 2024.

He said it’s resulted in over 670 memberships in their opening week.

“I think many of their peers joined and the pressure came in to follow suit,” said Stegeman.

In the past, the City of Cape Coral has felt the pressure to provide younger families with more things to do.

Players like George said they are grateful for the new courts.

“That was one of my biggest concerns for me — I have a boat so really the only thing I could do was go out, but there were no malls…” said George.

On Friday, while the paddles played on, the only question for players like Steve was what they would do once the discounted rates were over.

“Don’t know, again, it’s the nicest place," he said. "So paying something — but there are some nice courts, so I guess we will wait and see."

To connect with the Lake Kennedy Racquet Center call (239) 573-3128