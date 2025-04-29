New one-stop shop in Cape Coral offers community resources

CAPE CORAL, Fla — United Way has partnered with Goodwill Community Resource Center to open a new resiliency hub in Cape Coral, offering residents access to multiple social services in one location.

One stop shop in Cape Coral

The new facility will serve as a one-stop shop where people and families can access critical health and wellness services, food assistance, employment skills training, and youth programs.

"They are the community's one stop shop for all things resources and free resources. So what that means and how blue skies you can come in here, you can find the next step forward with job applications, resume prep, digital skills training," Johnson said.

More social service agencies are expected to join the hub in the future, expanding the resources available to Cape Coral residents.

During natural disasters, the hub will also distribute emergency supplies including tarps, water, and other essential items to those in need.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.