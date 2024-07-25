NEW NEIGHBORS: Cape Coral staples could be right next to new town center

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — People in Cape Coral know that when you drive on Pine Island Road, right past Chiquita Boulevard, there are a couple of landmarks.

Next to them are acres of wetland and trees, but not for long.

"It's not a surprise that the Cape Coral Grove is coming," said Jay Johnson, Bubba's Roadhouse and Saloon owner.

The Cape Coral Grove project is 130 acres of shopping; dining; event space; and residential living, but what does that mean for Bubba's Roadhouse and Saloon?

Cape Coral Community Correspondent Bella Line sat down with the owner who says he has been at this spot for 25 years and is not going anywhere any time soon.

"There wasn't a decision. I mean, this is where we've been, we are happy to be part of this community," said Johnson. "We love our location. We're not looking to move."

In fact, he's always thought this day would come.

"Back when we first opened 25 years ago, there was always plans to put a regional mall in this 130 acres behind us," said Johnson. "In our original lease when we leased the property, we were actually an out-parcel of the mall and that was 25 years ago. So, the plans have been talked about for quite a while."

But, Wolf Pech was caught off guard.

He's with the German American Social Club right next door. It's where the famous Cape Coral Oktoberfest happens every year.

He says no one with the city or the development company reached out to him until Thursday morning, a day after the first public hearing on the project.

"Nobody told us before what is happening there," said Pech. "We only saw some drawings on Facebook and as far as we saw it, the planned town center will be directly beside our main parking spot where we always have our Oktoberfest."

He says he's worried it may drive business away if they have to change their traditions with people living so close.

"We hope that we can get a contract too with the city that they adhere to the citizens too, not only to the developer," said Pech.

The development company hopes to get construction started early next year.

"We're excited to have new neighbors," said Johnson "We're excited to see the growth out here in North Cape Coral, and we recommend that everyone come out and see us."

The final city council hearing for the project is set for August 7, and Fox 4's team of Cape Coral Community Correspondents will keep you up to date on their decision.