New initiative to eliminate government inefficiencies in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral could have something similar to DOGE, soon.

City Manager Michael Ilczyszyn announced the launch of the Bureau of Transformative Change (BTC). The group would aim to boost efficiency, accountability, and innovation across city departments.

It will be supported by the LeanBreakThru Consulting Group, who are presenting the agreement to Cape Coral City Council on Wednesday for approval (resolution 115-25).

BTC would "remove unnecessary barriers," and "eliminate waste," according to the city manager. To do so, it may:



Identify and eliminate inefficiencies in government processes

Build a citywide culture of waste elimination

Facilitate improvement workshops

Support departments in re-engineering workflows

BTC'S first projects would target business permitting, maintenance delivery processes, and city procurement.

The group would report to the city manager. Then, quarterly reports on its performance will go to the city council.

“Our frontline employees know where the bottlenecks are—they just need the tools and management’s support to fix them,” Ilczyszyn said in a statement.

It will be headed by Interim Assistant City Manager Mark Mason and coordinated by Special Projects Coordinator Sarah Evins.

