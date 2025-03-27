CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) is proposing some changes to iguana hunting rules.

Fox 4’s Bella Line went out on the water with 2 Veterans Outdoor Adventures. They told Line that these changes could be a good thing for their mission to get rid of the invasive species.

Hear what Captain Chris says iguanas do to sea walls and the environment:

New FWC rule could open door for trapping and selling iguanas out of state

"It's basically a giant competition for all of native species,” said Captain Chris Ledrew, 2 Veterans Outdoor Adventures.

He says the little green iguanas we see are doing more than just sunbathing in our yards.

"Even though they look cute and cuddly, they are not,” said Ledrew. "They burrow behind the sea walls. They'll get underneath your pool cages, they'll get into all sorts of other things and destroy everything, so you don't really want them around your property at all."

He and his team have been working to help get rid of the invasive species with charter hunting trips and now the FWC is upping the anti with proposed changes to the rules.

The main change would be allowing anyone to trap these iguanas and sell them out of state.

"The whole idea for us is to eradicate the invasive species, and that's what we're all out here for,” said Ledrew. “It's just more people on the water, more people enjoying Florida."

Ledrew says this would help their mission to get rid of the destructive species and allows people to make a buck in doing so.

"Make sure that the areas that they're doing it are actually legal for them to be doing it, and make sure to pay attention to your traps. There's no reason to leave an animal in a trap for longer than what it should be,” said Ledrew.

The FWC says they want to hear from you on these changes, so you can click here to fill out the survey.