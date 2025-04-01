New Florida bill could make speeding extra expensive and allow Police to take your car

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A new bill in the Florida Senate would make it really expensive to get caught speeding in Florida.

We hear about it all the time, the speeding and reckless driving on our roads.

"They make the turn off, Ceitus Parkway onto Old Burnt Store, and they just accelerate,” said Richard Jacobia, who has lived off of Old Burnt Store Road for 30 years.

He says the speeding has just gotten worse with time.

"The only thing that's going to slow people down is enforcement,” said Jacobia.

Now Senate Bill 1782 is aiming to put a stop to the excessive speeding.

The bill says anyone who gets caught driving 50 miles per hour over the posted speed limit will face harsher consequences.

The first offense will cost $1,000 and drivers will have their license suspended for 6 months.

The second time, it will cost $2,500 and a suspended license for a year. Plus, they could also take your car for 30 business days.

"Warnings, people drive away laughing if the police officer, risk his life to stop somebody because he doesn't know who he's stopping. Is it worth the warning? No,” said Jacobia.

If Governor Desantis signs it, the new law could go into effect on July 1, but next it’s going to the Senate Transportation Committee on Tuesday.