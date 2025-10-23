New Cape Coral restaurant sources locally for fresh farm-to-table meals

CAPE CORAL — A new Cape Coral restaurant is putting fresh, locally-sourced ingredients at the center of its menu by connecting Southwest Florida farms directly to your plates.

The Salad King, which opened less than a month ago, sources most of its produce from local farms through SWFL Produce, a company that connects regional growers with consumers.

Watch Fox 4's Allie Kaiser get a taste of how new small business dishes out local produce:

New Cape Coral restaurant works aims to bring local food to customers

"Any farm that we can keep open here, that's what we are trying to advocate towards," said Elizabeth Etnoyer, owner of SWFL Produce.

Etnoyer's company specializes in finding the freshest seasonal ingredients from local farms.

FOX 4 Elizabeth Etnoyer eats lettuce right from the farm.

"We find the stuff that's the best in season and bring it to you," Etnoyer said.

One example is the lettuce grown at Sunswell Greens in Punta Gorda, which makes its way to The Salad King's kitchen within days of harvest.

FOX 4 Heads of lettuce almost done growing at Sunswell Greens.

"They pick it on a Thursday, and we get it on a Friday morning," said Keith Brochu, co-owner of The Salad King.

Beyond the freshness factor, Brochu said the restaurant's commitment to local sourcing is about supporting the local economy.

FOX 4 The Salad King staff member makes a salad with local produce.

"I would rather spend our money here in town than shooting out to elsewhere where it doesn't help the community," Brochu said.

Despite being open for less than a month, The Salad King is already making plans to expand throughout Southwest Florida.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.