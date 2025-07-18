CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral's newest park is now open to the public, featuring a $10 million investment that includes a swimming lake and boat ramp.

While some residents celebrated the new recreational space, a group of nearby homeowners showed up to continue to advocate for an additional feature that would provide faster access to Charlotte Harbor.

Take a look at the new park and what some boaters would like to see change in the area:

New Cape Coral park makes splash as boaters show up to push for harbor shortcut

The park's grand opening in northwest Cape Coral drew crowds eager to explore the new amenities.

"To see this day come to fruition, and being able to see the residents that are already swimming out in Crystal Lake. It's a great day for our city," Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter said.

Among the attendees were members of the North Cape Boaters Alliance, who see the park as an opportunity to address a longstanding request for direct access to Charlotte Harbor.

"What we're trying to do is get an opening up here, so it takes you five minutes from the spot we're standing to the harbor and right across to Cayo Costa, Boca Grande, the Gulf, and every place people want to boat," Raymond Mule said.

Mayor Gunter expressed support for the concept but acknowledged the regulatory challenges involved.

"If it was me, I'd snap my fingers, it would be done. I don't know if it will ever come to fruition. There's a lot of regulatory agencies that we would have to go through, but it's surely something that we could at least explore," Gunter said.

The proposal has faced opposition from environmental advocates, including representatives from Calusa Waterkeepers, who warn about potential ecological impacts.

"As you take out the mangroves you weaken the resistance for storm surge protection," Joe Cavanaugh said.

"Think twice before you negatively impact that barrier," Jason Pim said.

The North Cape Boaters Alliance sees the park's opening as an opportunity to renew their push for improved water access.

"We know that there's going to be hurdles with all of that. It's just standard. It's typical. It takes time. Our issue is you don't start the clock until you start the process, so we need to get the process going," Mule said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.