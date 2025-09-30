Neighbors grieve Cape Coral woman hit and killed in crash while walking her dog

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — People in a Cape Coral neighborhood are remembering their friend after she was hit and killed on Sunday night while walking her dog.

Man faces DUI charge in deadly Cape Coral pedestrian crash

Cape Coral Police said Rodrigo Coutinho Pereira hit the woman on Tower Drive and Santa Rosa Court.

According to police, just before 9 p.m., officers found a woman with a faint pulse. She died after being sent to Gulf Coast Hospital, according to the police department.

Her neighbors spoke with FOX 4's Eric Lovelace and called her "Debbie". The incident has devastated the close community where she was beloved by all who knew her.

"It's really hard for all of us, we're a close community," Ruth Kilby said.

Nikki Heimann.

Multiple neighbors described Debbie as the beating heart of their neighborhood, praising her infectious personality.

"She just had an infectious smile, always upbeat," Kilby said.

Kevin Kolb, who moved to the area from Germany, said the loss has impacted everyone.

"She was great and everybody loved her," Kolb said.

Fox 4.

Kolb said the tragedy highlights ongoing safety concerns in the neighborhood, including the lack of infrastructure.

"There's no sidewalks here, no streetlights here, and that's a big issue," Kolb said.

Fox 4.

Despite their grief, neighbors hope the incident will lead to positive changes in the community.

"I hope this can effect some change, I would not wanna have to live with the outcome of last night," Kilby said. "That's gonna be with that person for the rest of his life, just like his loss is gonna be with us for the rest of our lives."

Police said the vehicle involved that was involved stayed on the scene, and after a search police found an open Bud Light in the driver's cup holder.

A witness, who was walking with the victim at the time of the crash, said they were walking with a flashlight. Following the crash, the witness identified the truck and pointed out the driver, which they said was Pereira.

According to police, the witness said they could smell alcohol on the driver's breath.

Officers arrested Pereira, and said he refused to take a breath test. He also was driving a van that he did not own, police said.

Pereira was not supposed to be behind the wheel. Investigators found that his license was suspended for another DUI back in May in Fort Myers near Colonial Boulevard and Fowler Street.

Court documents said that case is still open, but a plea hearing is scheduled for Oct. 20.

This is the 14th deadly crash in Cape Coral this year, and three of them are DUI-related.

Pereira is expected to make a first appearance on Monday or Tuesday for the manslaughter case.

