Memorial grows for teen girl who was hit and killed by truck in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Flowers, stuffed animals, and a heart-shaped balloon are at the intersection of Santa Barbara Blvd S and Mid Cape Terrace in Cape Coral.

It's to remember a young bicyclist who was hit and killed by a box truck Wednesday afternoon.

FOX 4's Victoria Scott spoke to people at the site Thursday. One girl said that the news of her friend's death left her in shock.

Memorial grows for young bicyclist killed in Cape Coral

"My heart just dropped," said Grace Lima. "I couldn't breathe. I was suffocating. I was like, 'What do you mean?' You're joking with me, like, this is not happening right now."

Lima went on to describe her friend's legacy.

"She will be very much missed, and there is so much love for her," Lima told Scott. "I hope she's looking down on us and protecting us as we go on with our lives."

Victoria Scott Flowers and stuffed animals were placed at a teen girl's memorial in Cape Coral.

FOX 4 is working to learn more from the Cape Coral Police Department about how this happened.

We know the truck was being driven by a United States Postal Service contractor.