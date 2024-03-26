Watch Now
Mariner High School's JROTC team claims National Championship

Cadets claimed a National Championship title at the JROTC National Air Rifle Competition in Camp Perry.
Posted at 1:44 PM, Mar 26, 2024


CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Mariner High School's Army JROTC cadets claimed a National Championship title at the JROTC National Air Rifle Competition in Camp Perry.

The team secured 1st out of 29 in the Sporter Division which highlights marksmanship skills and teamwork, US Army Cadet Command says.

Organizers for the JROTC National Air Rifle Competition say top talent from across the nation participate.

Mariner's High School JROTC's marksmanship team started competing just under four years ago.

"Mariner High School's victory underscores their status as a new powerhouse in the world of JROTC air rifle competitions," US Army Cadet Command says.

In addition to winning the overall Sporter Division competition, cadets also had two notable placements in the individual category.

Cadet Elyssa Vazquez placed 3rd in the Sporter Division, and Cadet Nathan Krokstrom placed 7th in the Sporter Division.

