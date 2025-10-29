Man sentenced for brother's murder in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A man is sentenced for killing his brother in Cape Coral, according to authorities.

The State Attorney's Office said John Tolbert changed his plea to guilty in a plea agreement with prosecutors. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison for second-degree murder with a firearm.

Police reported that in April 2024, Tolbert made an unannounced visit to his brother's home in Northwest Cape Coral. He had previously been living in New Mexico, according to officers. Records show Tolbert began staying with his brother, even though Tolbert had been estranged from that family for years.

A couple of weeks later, Cape Coral Police said they were called to the home about a disturbance. Officers said they found the victim, who died minutes later from a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

Police said Tolbert had shot and killed his brother, then left the state. They said he changed license plates on the car he was driving, but was eventually found in Pennsylvania.