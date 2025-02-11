Man charged with 3 DUIs; victim seriously injured in Cape Coral

The Cape Coral Police Department says a man has been charged with 3 counts of DUI following a serious crash at the intersection of Tropicana Parkway and Santa Barbara Boulevard.

On September 15, 2023, investigators say Devin Hemminger was traveling eastbound on Tropicana Parkway when he failed to stop at a stop sign - colliding with a northbound vehicle on Santa Barbara Blvd.

At the time of the crash, the victim was accompanied by his daughter - a minor - who was unharmed in the incident, according to a report from police.

An investigation into the crash determined that Hemminger was driving under the influence at the time of the crash - resulting in serious injuries to the victim and property damage.

On December 18, 2024, Hemminger was arrested and charged with the following:

--1 count in violation of F.S.S. 316.193, DUI with Serious Bodily Injury, Third degree felony

--2 counts in violation of F.S.S. 316.193, DUI with damage to person or property, First degree misdemeanor

The Cape Coral Police Department also noted the following in their press release issued on February 11, 2025:

"It is important to remember that some cases may take time, but that does not mean they are not being investigated. Gathering evidence through search warrants, subpoenas, and other investigative means can be necessary when developing a solid case that will be upheld in a court of law.

