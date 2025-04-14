Man charged in hit-and-run, Cape Coral police say

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — One person is charged with leaving the scene of a crash in Cape Coral, over the weekend.

Police report that on Saturday, April 12, around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Del Prado Boulevard and NE 2nd Street in Cape Coral.

Two people on a motorcycle had serious injuries, police said. Both were transported to Gulf Coast Hospital.

Witnesses told officers they saw a man rummaging around in a black car that crashed into the motorcycle.

Investigators saw a Harley Davidson motorcycle with severe front-end damage and a black Hyundai Tucson with damage to its passenger-side rear door and rear wheel area.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the black Harley Davidson traveling northbound on Del Prado Boulevard with its headlight turned on at a speed similar to other vehicles moving in the same direction. The black Hyundai is then seen traveling south and turning directly into the path of the motorcycle. In the video, a man wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans exits the driver's side, opens the rear drivers-side door, and is seen looking for something inside the vehicle. The male then appears to be talking on a cell phone and leaves the area, walking eastbound on NE 2nd Street.

One officer on scene heard a cell phone ringing over and over in the black Hyundai. To see if the person calling could help find the driver to check on their condition, the officer answered the phone. The woman on the phone identified Donis Ramon Centeno as the owner of the phone found at the crash scene. She said Centeno left at around 5 or 6 PM.

Another officer on scene said he arrested Centeno in October of 2024 for knowingly driving while his license was suspended. That officer looked at the surveillance video and positively identified Centeno as the man fleeing the crash scene on foot.

The investigation revealed Donis Ramon Centeno was driving the 2015 Black Hyundai Tucson that was involved in a crash at the intersection of Del Prado Boulevard and NE 2nd Street.

There were clearly two people lying in the roadway that were thrown from the motorcycle with serious injuries near a heavily damaged motorcycle, police said.

Centeno was clearly on a cell phone walking away from the scene but did not call 911 to report the crash or help them.

His license is currently revoked due to habitual traffic offender status.

On Sunday, April 13, officers went to Centeno's home. They arrested him on charges of Leaving the Scene of a Crash Causing Serious Bodily Injury.

Monday, police said, one motorcycle rider had serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The other has life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.