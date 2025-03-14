Man charged in DUI crash with child neglect, Cape Coral police say

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A man is charged with driving under the influence and child neglect after a crash Thursday night, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

Police report that on March 13, Cape Coral officers arrested Seth Patrick Doughty, 30, after a crash just before 9 p.m. near the 2400 Block of SW 4th Street in Cape Coral.

He's accused of hitting multiple parked cars, leaving substantial damage. Witnesses said he appeared to be impaired, and had a young child in the passenger seat, who was unrestrained and hurt.

Arriving officers also saw signs of impairment in Doughty, including bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and a strong odor of alcohol. The child had minor injuries and was hospitalized. Investigators confirmed the child had not been properly secured in the vehicle. Standardized Field Sobriety Tests confirmed his impairment, with a BAC of 0.223, well above the legal limit of 0.08.

Doughty is charged with driving under the influence, DUI with a person under 18 years of age, DUI property damage, DUI personal injury, and child neglect. His vehicle was towed.