CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A man is charged for trying to get away from authorities on an ATV, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP, Cape Coral Police Department, and Lee County Sheriff’s Office found and arrested Anthony Gilberto Rodriguez, 20, at his home on Sunday, April 20.

FHP said he had fled from troopers while recklessly driving an ATV on public roads.

Rodriguez is charged with reckless driving, failing to register a motor vehicle, and other charges. He was sent to the Lee County Jail.