Man arrested for selling drugs near a Cape Coral school

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A two-month investigation has led to the arrest of a local man accused of selling methamphetamine near a school, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.
The department says on Thursday, September 5th, SWAT executed a search warrant at Walter Stephen Barrick's house - following the investigation in which police say Barrick sold the drugs within 1000 feet of a school.
Investigators say this happened twice.
Barrick is now facing additional narcotics charges.
The 47-year-old was taken to the Lee County Jail and charged with the following:
- 2 counts in violation of F.S.S. 893.13(1c1), Sale of a Controlled Substance within 1000 feet of a school, to wit: methamphetamine
- 2 counts in violation of F.S.S. 893.13(6a), Possession of a Controlled Substance, to wit: methamphetamine