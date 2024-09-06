Man arrested for selling drugs near a Cape Coral school

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A two-month investigation has led to the arrest of a local man accused of selling methamphetamine near a school, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

The department says on Thursday, September 5th, SWAT executed a search warrant at Walter Stephen Barrick's house - following the investigation in which police say Barrick sold the drugs within 1000 feet of a school.

Investigators say this happened twice.

Barrick is now facing additional narcotics charges.

The 47-year-old was taken to the Lee County Jail and charged with the following:

