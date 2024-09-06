Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCape Coral

Actions

Man arrested for selling drugs near a Cape Coral school

A two-month investigation has led to the arrest of a local man accused of selling methamphetamine near a school, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.
Barrick.jpeg
LCSO
Barrick.jpeg
Posted

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A two-month investigation has led to the arrest of a local man accused of selling methamphetamine near a school, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

The department says on Thursday, September 5th, SWAT executed a search warrant at Walter Stephen Barrick's house - following the investigation in which police say Barrick sold the drugs within 1000 feet of a school.

Investigators say this happened twice.

Barrick is now facing additional narcotics charges.

The 47-year-old was taken to the Lee County Jail and charged with the following:

  • 2 counts in violation of F.S.S. 893.13(1c1), Sale of a Controlled Substance within 1000 feet of a school, to wit: methamphetamine
  • 2 counts in violation of F.S.S. 893.13(6a), Possession of a Controlled Substance, to wit: methamphetamine
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood