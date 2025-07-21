Man arrested for firing shots in road rage incident with children present, Cape Coral police say

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral man faces multiple felony charges after firing shots at another vehicle during a road rage incident with a child present in the victim's car, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

Police said on Saturday, July 19, around 8 p.m., officers were called about shots fired in the 4500 block of Del Prado Blvd S in Cape Coral, Florida.

The caller told 911 dispatchers that they were going northbound on Del Prado Boulevard South when a white pickup truck that was tailgating them fired three to four shots from a handgun, according to CCPD. Police said the caller then drove to the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Country Club Boulevard to meet with officers.

The caller told officers that while in the middle lane, he heard a loud horn from the truck. He said the truck approached them from behind, speeding. The reporting party said he tapped his brakes to avoid a crash, but then the truck began tailgating him.

He said he looked in his mirror and saw the driver holding what appeared to be a handgun. He then heard the gunshots and saw sparks crossing the roadway.

The reporting party said he tried to speed away to escape, but the truck continued tailgating him before switching to the right lane and pulling up alongside his vehicle. He said the driver was hanging out of the window, shouting obscenities, banging on the truck, and demanding the victim pull over.

The suspect eventually turned left while the victim drove to meet officers, according to CCPD.

Cape Coral Police said there were two other people in the reporting party’s vehicle: an adult in the front passenger seat and a 3-year-old child in the back. Both adults told officers they feared for their lives and the safety of the child.

Dispatch identified the registered owner of the white Chevy Silverado as Johnathan Campillo.

One adult and three juveniles were also in the vehicle with Campillo, according to police, along with a handgun under the driver’s seat.

Campillo’s adult passenger told investigators the other vehicle had “brake-checked” them, causing Campillo to slam on his brakes. She said he honked the horn, passed the vehicle, and they continued home. She claimed they paused at the intersection because they decided to get food instead of going home, and denied that Campillo ever pointed or fired a gun, according to police.

Campillo was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) was notified due to the presence of juveniles in the vehicle during the incident.

