Cape Coral police make child pornography arrest

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested someone for possession of child pornography. Officers said on March 5, detectives arrested Michael Osbourne, 40.

In July of 2024, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children contacted the Cape Coral Police Department to report claims of child sexual abuse material. The Special Victims Unit began investigating the case that connected Osborne to a social media account.

It flagged multiple files that were uploaded, suspected of child sexual abuse material. Investigators learned Osborne had owned graphic videos that were confirmed to be child pornography.

Osborne was also active in chat groups that expressed an interest in young girls, police said.

Detectives executed search warrants, and found Osborne with child pornography in his possession.

Osborne is charged with 10 counts of possession of sexual performance by a child. Osborne received an enhancement to the Florida State Statute for meeting additional criteria.