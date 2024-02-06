Man arrested after police say he took nearly a $100 of hot food from a Walmart deli

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department says a man was arrested after taking hot food from a Walmart deli, leaving without paying for the items and later leading police on a food chase.

Police says this happened at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on SW 36th Terrace.

According to investigators, the man took hot food and left the store through the deli's exit.

Police say the suspect did not pay for any of the items even after employees tried to stop him.

The Cape Coral Police Department says he ignored the staff and headed towards a bush in the parking lot where he was seen hiding other items.

Officers say they later spotted the suspect eating chicken from a food tray, and say that's when he started running from police.

The chase, police say, continued through a backyard before Thornton surrendered.

Police have identified the suspect as Tyreak Shaquier Thornton, 27.

The Cape Coral Police Department says the stolen items were valued at $98.38.

The investigation also revealed that Thornton had an outstanding felony warrant for Failure to Appear, Burglary of a Conveyance & Petit Theft.

He was arrested and charged with the following:

--1 count in violation of F.S.S. 812.014(2e), Petit theft more than $100 less than $750, a Misdemeanor in the 1st Degree.

--1 count in violation of F.S.S. 843.02 Resisting officer without violence to his or her person, a Misdemeanor in the 1st Degree.

