LIKE NOTHING I'VE EVER SEEN BEFORE: South floridians lend a hand amid california’s relentless wildfires

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — For weeks, Los Angeles County has been consumed by raging wildfires, leaving an indelible scar on the land and the people who call it home. Entire neighborhoods have been reduced to rubble, lives have been upended, and the path to recovery seems long and uncertain.

Amid the destruction, Dariana Molina, a Red Cross volunteer manager from South Florida, spoke to FOX 4 Senior Reporter Emily Young from the frontlines with a grim yet deeply human perspective. Molina spent ten harrowing days assisting survivors, witnessing scenes she says will haunt her forever.

“In South Florida, we’re used to hurricanes,” Molina explains. “There’s destruction—a different kind—fallen trees, debris-strewn roads, floods, and storm surges. But in California, entire towns are gone. All you see is rubble, rocks, and ashes. It’s like nothing I’ve ever seen before. It’s devastating.”

While hurricanes don’t typically erase entire towns, Hurricane Ian proved to be a deadly exception.

In 2022, Ian obliterated much of Fort Myers Beach, leaving behind scenes of destruction eerily similar to those caused by California’s wildfires. Entire homes, businesses, and landmarks were swept away, and the emotional toll mirrored the devastation now being felt on the West Coast.

Still, the nature of wildfire destruction is uniquely haunting. In California, even rain—normally a sign of relief—has brought with it new dangers. Mudslides have begun to ravage homes that somehow survived the inferno, compounding the heartbreak for residents trying to rebuild their lives. And now, they’re also forced to contend with the fact that any remnants of who they once were, are gone; bits of rubble buried beneath the bricks and walls that once held them.

“A lot of people we meet have lost generations of memories in one moment,” she says, her voice heavy with emotion. “It’s not just their memories—it’s their late parents’ and grandparents’ memories, too. To see their faces when they return to what used to be their home... It’s absolutely heartbreaking. I cry five times a day,” said Molina

The physical destruction is staggering, but it pales in comparison to the emotional weight borne by survivors. Families have been torn apart, beloves pets are gone. And the Red Cross has stepped in, focusing on immediate needs like food, water, and shelter, and reunification.

While survivors try to piece together their lives, legal battles are already underway. On Monday, a series of lawsuits were filed against Southern California Edison, accusing the utility company of sparking the catastrophic Eaton Fire in Pasadena.

The company denies the allegations, claiming they powered down electrical lines well before the fire’s initial approach. As the courts wrestle with accountability, organizations like the Red Cross are focused on preventing further loss and alleviating suffering.

Dariana Molina was just one of ten South Floridians who volunteered to support California’s recovery efforts, but the need for assistance is vast. The Red Cross continues to raise funds to aid survivors and provide essential services.

“This is a massive recovery effort, and every donation makes a difference,” Molina urges.

For those moved by the stories of resilience and loss, there is a way to help. Click here to learn more about how you can support the Red Cross and the thousands of people affected by these devastating wildfires.

