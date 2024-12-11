LIKE A NINJA TURTLE: Cape Coral man charged with pulling out sword, molotov cocktail

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police said they responded to a home on SE 8th Avenue early Sunday morning.

They say the caller said a man threatened him with a Molotov cocktail.

Police say 36-year-old Luis Vargas Izquierdo threatened to throw it at the person's car and set it on fire.

Then, in the words of police, he pulled out a sword "like a ninja turtle" and tapped the cars windshield.

When police showed up, they say Vargas Izquierdo was gone, and they arrested him at his house.

Police said Vargas Izquierdo told them he went to the victim's house to send a message about disrespecting his family.

It gets more interesting…

In a picture of the Molotov cocktail, a butterfly clip held the glass bottle and cloth together.

Merecedes Simonds with CCPD said Vargas Izquierdo told them he used this butterfly clip for a reason.

"As a symbol of their friendship...if he were to light it on fire that would probably be symbolizing the death of their friendship," she explained.

Vargas Izquierdo was released from jail Tuesday on a $20,00 bond.