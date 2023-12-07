LET'S HEAR IT| Do cooler days in Florida feel colder than other states?

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Thursday, Southwest Florida had widespread temperatures in the mid-40s in Glades and Hendry counties and low 50s closer to the coast in Lee and Collier counties.

In Cape Coral, Fox 4's Colton Chavez asked people if cooler temperatures, tend to feel colder in Florida compared to states with a drier climate.

Click the video above to watch the full story.

On Thursday, Lee County Government and its partners were asking the community to donate cold weather supplies for Severe Weather Outreach Teams to assist individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

Blankets, gloves, scarves, hats, socks and hand warmers can be dropped off at the following locations between Monday, Dec. 4, and Friday, Dec. 15:

