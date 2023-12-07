LET'S HEAR IT| Do cooler days in Florida feel colder than other states?

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Thursday, Southwest Florida had widespread temperatures in the mid-40s in Glades and Hendry counties and low 50s closer to the coast in Lee and Collier counties.
In Cape Coral, Fox 4's Colton Chavez asked people if cooler temperatures, tend to feel colder in Florida compared to states with a drier climate.
On Thursday, Lee County Government and its partners were asking the community to donate cold weather supplies for Severe Weather Outreach Teams to assist individuals and families experiencing homelessness.
Blankets, gloves, scarves, hats, socks and hand warmers can be dropped off at the following locations between Monday, Dec. 4, and Friday, Dec. 15:
- Cape Coral Police Department, 1100 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral, accepting items 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
- Fort Myers Police Department, 2210 Widman Way, Fort Myers, accepting items 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Lee County Sheriff’s Office Outreach Center. For more information, contact the Community Response Unit at 239-477-1CRU (1278) or visit https://www.sheriffleefl.org/community-outreach-centers-2/ [sheriffleefl.org]
- Edison Mall, 4125 Cleveland Ave., Suite 1930
- Miromar Outlets, 10801 Corkscrew Road, Unit 190
- Downtown Fort Myers, 2125 First St., Suite 100
- Coconut Point Shopping Center, 23106 Fashion Drive, Estero