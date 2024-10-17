Lee Schools extend school year by 2 days to make up for Hurricane Milton

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The School District of Lee County has released their new updated schedule after two storms ripped through Florida back to back. Southwest Florida was not spared.

Almost all the schools have now returned as of Monday except for a few that have had to relocate temporarily, like the Sanibel School. Students and staff will now have longer days ahead, as many of the early release days have been converted back to full days.

Starting Monday October 28, that will now be a full day. The next full day will be Monday February 24, followed by March 14, April 28, and May 29. On Thursday the 30th, the school year will be extended by two days. The two days will have early dismissal.

Monday, January 6, 2025 has already been added to the school calendar as a full day for students.

See the letter to parents below (10/17/24):

Good afternoon SDLC families and staff,We appreciate your patience and cooperation as we navigated the aftermath of Hurricane Milton. With the input and recommendation of the Teacher’s Association of Lee County (TALC) and the Support Personnel Association of Lee County (SPALC), we have adjusted the school calendar.

To maintain instructional continuity, students are now required to attend school for a full day on:

• Monday, October 28, 2024

• Monday, February 24, 2025

• Friday, March 14, 2024

• Monday, April 28, 2025

• Thursday, May 29, 2025

• Thursday, May 30, 2025The school year will also be extended by two days with early dismissal on:

• Monday, June 2, 2025

• Tuesday, June 3, 2025Please remember that due to Hurricane Helene, Monday, January 6, 2025 has already been added to the school calendar as a full day for students. For school staff, Wednesday, June 4, 2025 has been added as a professional duty day. Hurricane Make-up days for 255-day year round employees will be released at a later date.The new calendar is attached for you to download and also available on our website at https://www.leeschools.net/calendars/instructional_calendarThank you again for your support.

The School District of Lee County

