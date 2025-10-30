Lee County schools suspend teacher who students say gave them a vape

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County School District confirmed that a teacher was suspended after she tested positive for cocaine. Students also said that she shared her vape with them.

The district confirmed for Fox 4 that Nuria Acuna is not still teaching at Island Coast High School and was removed from the classroom on February 13. They said she was already under close observation, which led to a staff member reporting her behavior on February 13 and a drug test after that.

The school district said that students reported she had vaped in class and let students vape in that class, too. It was also reported that the employee shared her personal vaping device with students in the class, and sold drinks and chips to students.

The statements corroborate each other and are part of the evidence used to recommend termination, according to the Lee County School District.

She is suspended without pay, according to the district.