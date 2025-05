CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A truck and bus are involved in an early-morning crash, Tuesday.

Fox 4 sent a crew to the scene near Mariner High School just before 7 a.m., to learn more.

The School District of Lee County confirmed 42 students were on board at the time.

The district explained, "The driver of the truck is claiming the rear of the bus hit his side view mirror as the bus was making a turn." They believe it was a minor accident.

No injuries are reported, according to Lee County Schools.