Lee County Schools closed Monday Through Thursday

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The School District Of Lee County has announced they will close schools starting tomorrow, Monday, October 7 ahead of Milton.

The district sent a note to parents saying Lee County has declared a local state of emergency and officials have made the decision to activate some of their schools as storm shelters.

In order to prepare those locations to serve the community, teams must get into the buildings starting on Monday, October 7, 2024.

See Note Sent to Parents Below:

Dear SDLC Staff and Families,

The District has been working closely with Lee County's Emergency Operations Center in preparation for Tropical Storm Milton’s impact to our area.

The National Hurricane Center indicates that our area is likely to be impacted by at least tropical storm strength winds and potentially up to hurricane force winds, heavy rainfall, significant area flooding, and storm surge later this week. In addition, Lee County has declared a local state of emergency and officials have made the decision to activate some of our schools as storm shelters. In order to prepare those locations to serve our community, teams must get into the buildings starting on Monday, October 7, 2024. The exact locations of storm shelters that will be open to the community will be determined and announced by Lee County Officials.

Therefore, the District has made the decision to close all schools and suspend all before and after-school programs and extra-curricular activities from Monday, October 7, 2024 through Thursday, October 10, 2024. This includes all previously scheduled events. However, principals, additional administrators, building supervisors, and other critical personnel as outlined in the District’s Hurricane Preparedness Plan, are expected to report to their school location on Monday, October 7, 2024, to make the appropriate preparations for the incoming storm. School-based administrators will receive a follow-up communication later today.

While schools will be closed starting on Monday, the main District office and satellite locations will be open for regular business hours on Monday, October 7, 2024. These locations will then be closed on Tuesday, October 8, through Wednesday, October 9, 2024. Further information and instructions for District office employees will be sent out this afternoon to central office administrators.

The Board Briefing and Action meeting scheduled for Tuesday, October 8, 2024 are postponed and will be rescheduled as needed. Information about any potential re-opening of District and satellite offices for Thursday, October 10, 2024 will be shared by Wednesday evening.

Please be sure you are subscribed to School Messenger [leeschools.net], the District’s Social Media [facebook.com] channels, and visit our website [leeschools.net] to stay up-to-date on possible changes to our school operations.

We will evaluate our current Instructional Calendar and determine which dates will be used as Hurricane Make-Up Days. We will also work with the Florida Department of Education to ensure we are meeting all instructional requirements.

Please ensure that you have made the proper preparations to keep you and your family safe.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

The School District of Lee County

