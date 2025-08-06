Lee County approves contract to repair Matlacha Drawbridge damaged by Hurricane Ian

MATLACHA, Fla. — Lee County commissioners approved a contract to repair the Matlacha Drawbridge that was damaged by Hurricane Ian nearly three years ago.

The $3.6 million project will restore function to the drawbridge with mechanical and electrical repairs, according to the county. The Federal Highway Administration's Emergency Relief Program and a state appropriation will fund most of the project, with Lee County contributing about $25,500, per a press release sent Tuesday. Seacoast Inc. will handle the repairs, which include replacing damaged bridge gates, fixing the bridge operator tower, sealing joints, replacing handrails and guardrails, and repairing the fender system lumber.

The six-month project is scheduled to begin in early September.

Drivers won't see immediate impacts, the county said. Instead, bridge lanes will remain open throughout construction. There will be some openings and closings of the drawbridge during the project, though.

This project is separate from the Florida Department of Transportation's ongoing work on the Little Pine Island Bridge.