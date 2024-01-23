Le Petit| How you can get a first look at Cape Coral's newest tea room

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Fox 4 got an inside look at Cape Coral's newest tea room, Le Petit Pastry and Tea.

The Chamber of Commerce of Cape Coral is hosting a ribbon cutting for the new business on Thursday, January 25 at 5:00 p.m.

Adriana Deleon, the owner, told Fox 4's Colton Chavez that opening the tea room has been brewing for some time.

“I just sat up on my bed one day and I said I'm going to open up a tea room and I decided to go further and get an education so I registered in college for baking and pastry arts,” said Deleon.

Deleon says her business has over 40 tea samples and includes homemade pastries, sandwiches, soups and many more.

The goal, according to Deleon, was to bring something new to Cape Coral.

“There are a lot of sports bars, TVs, loud music, beer– So I thought we needed something nice and romantic and beautiful,” said Deleon.

Le Petit is reservation-only and located at the Coralwood Shopping Center off Del Prado Boulevard.

Click here to connect.