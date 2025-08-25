Lawn care worker rescued from canal drowning by Good Samaritan, firefighters say

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Fire Department is commending someone for rescuing a lawn care worker from a canal, Fridaday.

The Fire Department said was called about a possible drowning in the afternoon. They report, a lawn care worker had fallen into a canal with his backpack leaf blower on, which kept him from being able to stay above the surface of the water.

CCFD said 'Michal Smith' then heard his screams for help and jumped in the canal, pulling the man out to safety. By the time firefighters arrived on scene, they found the worker to be awake and responsive.

For his heroic actions, firefighters presented Michal Smith with a Community Recognition Coin.