CAPE CORAL, Fla — Three people were injured in a boat crash on Lake Kennedy in Cape Coral on Sunday evening, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife investigators.

FWC says four people were in the boat when it hit a dock as it was traveling through the lake. Three of those people were injured and were taken to the hospital.

UC Breaking Cape Coral dock, where FWC says a boat crashed, injuring three people in Cape Coral on Sunday evening.

