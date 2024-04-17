KEEP THE CAR WASHES: Cape Coral chamber is OK with more car washes, are you?

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — People have asked us this before... they're driving around Cape Coral, and they ask what's up with all the car washes?

Before we get into how many there actually are, it's clear others felt the same way, because a proposed 12-month moratorium on new self-storage facilities and new car wash businesses was before the city council Wednesday.

Ahead of the meeting, the Cape Coral Chamber sent the council a position letter against the moratorium.

In the letter, the chamber said:

"The Chamber of Commerce of Cape Coral is a Champion For Business and Advocate For Community within the City of Cape Coral and believes it is our responsibility to oppose issues that create a negative impact on private property rights and the business community and its right to a free market.





The Chamber also recognizes and supports the Burt Harris Act. Florida is a state that provides relief to private landowners when a law, regulation, or ordinance inordinately burdens, restricts, or limits private property without amounting to a taking under the U.S Constitution. The State of Florida enacted the Bert J. Harris, Jr., Private Property Rights Protection Act in 1995, which provides a specific process for landowners to seek relief when their property is unfairly affected by government action."

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL LETTER.

In a staff presentation, the city said there are 16 stand-alone car washes currently in the Cape and another 12 that are being developed.

If the moratorium was approved, the 12 months would be used for city staff to conduct a study and determine what land development codes might be necessary and to draft remedial legislation to address the issue.

Click the video above this article to see how drivers in Cape Coral feel about the possible changes.