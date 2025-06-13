Juvenile arrested in grand theft, Cape Coral police say

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police arrested a juvenile suspect in connection with the theft and burglary of a vehicle back on February 2, near SW 8th Place in Cape Coral, police said.

Officers said they took a report of a stolen Kia Optima on February 2. The victim said it was taken from her driveway between 8:35 a.m. and 8:52 a.m., as captured by Ring doorbell cameras. The vehicle was locked, with no keys left inside.

On February 5, officers found the stolen Kia Optima abandoned at 24 NW 7th Street. Forensic experts processed the vehicle, collecting latent prints and DNA swabs for analysis. Notably, the words “Kia Boys” were written in lip gloss on the inside of the driver’s and passenger’s windows.

Forensic analysis identified whose prints they were.

﻿On June 12, detectives found and arrested the teenager at his home and charged him.